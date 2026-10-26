Grizzlies play the Jazz, aim for 4th straight win

Memphis Grizzlies (3-0, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (1-2, 12th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

LINE: Jazz -1.5; over/under is 238.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis is looking to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Grizzlies take on Utah.

Utah went 22-60 overall, 12-40 in Western Conference play and 14-27 at home during the 2025-26 season. The Jazz averaged 29.6 assists per game on 42.5 made field goals last season.

Memphis finished 25-57 overall and 19-33 in Western Conference action during the 2025-26 season. The Grizzlies averaged 114.7 points per game last season, 18.0 from the free-throw line and 41.7 from beyond the arc.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Grizzlies defeated the Jazz 123-103 in their last meeting on Oct. 22. Ty Jerome led the Grizzlies with 45 points, and Keyonte George led the Jazz with 22 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Jusuf Nurkic: out (foot).

Grizzlies: Zach Edey: out ().

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press