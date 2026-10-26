Cleveland and Minnesota meet in non-conference showdown

Minnesota Timberwolves (2-0, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Cavaliers -3.5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland takes on Minnesota in out-of-conference action.

Cleveland went 52-30 overall with a 27-14 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Cavaliers averaged 8.5 steals, 5.0 blocks and 13.3 turnovers per game last season.

Minnesota went 49-33 overall with a 23-18 record on the road last season. The Timberwolves allowed opponents to score 114.6 points per game and shoot 46.2% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Nae’Qwan Tomlin: out (back), Khalifa Diop: out (knee).

Timberwolves: Donte DiVincenzo: out (achilles).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press