Sacramento faces San Antonio on 3-game slide

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Sacramento Kings (0-3, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (1-2, ninth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento heads into the matchup against San Antonio after losing three straight games.

San Antonio finished 62-20 overall and 36-16 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Spurs shot 48.3% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range last season.

Sacramento went 22-60 overall and 14-38 in Western Conference games during the 2025-26 season. The Kings shot 46.7% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Spurs: Jayden Quaintance: out (knee), Tobias Harris: day to day (calf).

Kings: Ben Simmons: out for season (achilles), Keegan Murray: out (ankle), Dylan Cardwell: out (calf), Maxime Raynaud: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press