Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
50.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Golden State visits Minnesota after Edwards’ 47-point game

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

Golden State Warriors (1-3, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (3-1, sixth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota faces the Golden State Warriors after Anthony Edwards scored 47 points in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 127-125 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Minnesota finished 49-33 overall, 31-21 in Western Conference action and 26-15 at home during the 2025-26 season. The Timberwolves averaged 26.1 assists per game on 42.6 made field goals last season.

Golden State finished 37-45 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference games during the 2025-26 season. The Warriors averaged 28.9 assists per game on 40.9 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Donte DiVincenzo: out (achilles).

Warriors: Moses Moody: out (knee), Kristaps Porzingis: out (illness), Jimmy Butler III: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.