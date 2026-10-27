Golden State visits Minnesota after Edwards’ 47-point game

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Golden State Warriors (1-3, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (3-1, sixth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota faces the Golden State Warriors after Anthony Edwards scored 47 points in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 127-125 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Minnesota finished 49-33 overall, 31-21 in Western Conference action and 26-15 at home during the 2025-26 season. The Timberwolves averaged 26.1 assists per game on 42.6 made field goals last season.

Golden State finished 37-45 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference games during the 2025-26 season. The Warriors averaged 28.9 assists per game on 40.9 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Donte DiVincenzo: out (achilles).

Warriors: Moses Moody: out (knee), Kristaps Porzingis: out (illness), Jimmy Butler III: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press