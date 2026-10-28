Valkyries look to clinch WNBA Finals against Atlanta

Golden State Valkyries (32-12, 15-8 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (30-14, 15-5 Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Thursday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Dream -4.5; over/under is 147.5

WNBA FINALS: Valkyries lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Valkyries look to clinch the series over the Atlanta Dream in game six of the WNBA Finals. The Valkyries beat the Dream 64-55 in the last meeting. Veronica Burton led the Valkyries with 13 points, and Rhyne Howard led the Dream with 20 points.

The Dream are 15-7 on their home court. Atlanta is the Eastern leader with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Angel Reese averaging 4.8.

The Valkyries are 15-7 on the road. Golden State scores 82.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.

Atlanta makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Golden State has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Golden State averages 82.2 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 84.5 Atlanta allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese is averaging 16.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Dream. Howard is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Gabby Williams is averaging 14.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Valkyries. Tiffany Hayes is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 7-3, averaging 82.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Valkyries: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Brionna Jones: out for season (leg).

Valkyries: Iliana Rupert: out for season (pregnancy).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press