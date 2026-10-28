New York takes on Chicago on 3-game skid

New York Knicks (0-3, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (1-3, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Knicks -7.5; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York aims to stop its three-game losing streak with a victory over Chicago.

Chicago went 31-51 overall and 19-32 in Eastern Conference games last season. The Bulls averaged 116.3 points per game last season, 53.0 in the paint, 15.4 off of turnovers and 17.4 on fast breaks.

New York finished 53-29 overall and 35-17 in Eastern Conference play during the 2025-26 season. The Knicks allowed opponents to score 110.1 points per game and shoot 46.0% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Bulls: Tobe Awaka: day to day (ankle), Patrick Williams: day to day (groin), Nic Claxton: out (hamstring).

Knicks: Jose Alvarado: out (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press