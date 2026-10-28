Pistons play the Hornets on 3-game win streak

Charlotte Hornets (3-1, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (3-0, first in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Pistons -7.5; over/under is 215.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into a matchup against Charlotte as winners of three games in a row.

Detroit finished 60-22 overall and 39-13 in Eastern Conference games a season ago. The Pistons averaged 117.8 points per game last season, 57.9 in the paint, 21.4 off of turnovers and 18.0 on fast breaks.

Charlotte went 44-38 overall and 26-26 in Eastern Conference play during the 2025-26 season. The Hornets averaged 116.0 points per game last season, 45.2 in the paint, 15.6 off of turnovers and 13.3 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Pistons: Jalen Duren: out (hamstring), Isaiah Joe: out (hip).

Hornets: Grant Williams: out (hamstring), Kylan Boswell: out (knee), Kon Knueppel: out (hamstring), Coby White: out (calf).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press