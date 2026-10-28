Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
44.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Pistons play the Hornets on 3-game win streak

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

Charlotte Hornets (3-1, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (3-0, first in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Pistons -7.5; over/under is 215.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into a matchup against Charlotte as winners of three games in a row.

Detroit finished 60-22 overall and 39-13 in Eastern Conference games a season ago. The Pistons averaged 117.8 points per game last season, 57.9 in the paint, 21.4 off of turnovers and 18.0 on fast breaks.

Charlotte went 44-38 overall and 26-26 in Eastern Conference play during the 2025-26 season. The Hornets averaged 116.0 points per game last season, 45.2 in the paint, 15.6 off of turnovers and 13.3 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Pistons: Jalen Duren: out (hamstring), Isaiah Joe: out (hip).

Hornets: Grant Williams: out (hamstring), Kylan Boswell: out (knee), Kon Knueppel: out (hamstring), Coby White: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.