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Memphis faces Portland, looks for 4th straight road win

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By AP News

Memphis Grizzlies (4-0, third in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (2-0, fourth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Grizzlies take on Portland.

Portland finished 42-40 overall, 29-23 in Western Conference action and 24-17 at home during the 2025-26 season. The Trail Blazers allowed opponents to score 115.8 points per game and shoot 47.1% from the field last season.

Memphis finished 25-57 overall and 19-33 in Western Conference action during the 2025-26 season. The Grizzlies allowed opponents to score 120.7 points per game and shoot 48.5% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Shaedon Sharpe: out (meniscus).

Grizzlies: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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