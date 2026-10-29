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New Orleans takes on Sacramento, seeks to stop 4-game skid

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By AP News

Sacramento Kings (0-4, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (0-4, 14th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Pelicans -5.5; over/under is 237.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans enters the matchup with Sacramento as losers of four straight games.

New Orleans finished 26-56 overall, 17-34 in Western Conference games and 17-24 at home during the 2025-26 season. The Pelicans averaged 115.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 120.0 last season.

Sacramento finished 22-60 overall and 14-38 in Western Conference play during the 2025-26 season. The Kings averaged 16.4 points off of turnovers, 14.8 second-chance points and 37.9 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Yves Missi: day to day (knee), Jordan Poole: day to day (ankle).

Kings: Ben Simmons: out for season (achilles), Keegan Murray: out (ankle), Dylan Cardwell: out (calf), Maxime Raynaud: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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