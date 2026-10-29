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Celtics and Bulls meet Friday in NBA Cup group stage

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By AP News

Chicago Bulls (1-4, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (3-1, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Celtics -11.5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics take on the Chicago Bulls in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

Boston finished 56-26 overall and 36-16 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Celtics gave up 107.2 points per game while committing 19.0 fouls last season.

Chicago went 31-51 overall and 19-32 in Eastern Conference play during the 2025-26 season. The Bulls averaged 7.6 steals, 5.0 blocks and 14.6 turnovers per game last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Celtics won 134-99 in the last matchup on Oct. 26.

INJURIES: Celtics: Devin Carter: out (illness).

Bulls: Tobe Awaka: day to day (ankle), Patrick Williams: day to day (groin), Nic Claxton: out (hamstring).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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