Hawks face the Cavaliers on 3-game skid

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Cleveland Cavaliers (3-1, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (2-3, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Hawks -1.5; over/under is 238.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta heads into the matchup against Cleveland as losers of three in a row.

Atlanta went 46-36 overall and 27-25 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Hawks averaged 30.1 assists per game on 43.6 made field goals last season.

Cleveland went 52-30 overall and 33-19 in Eastern Conference action during the 2025-26 season. The Cavaliers shot 48.2% from the field and 36.0% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Hawks: Henri Veesaar: out for season (acl), Mouhamed Gueye: out (foot).

Cavaliers: Nae’Qwan Tomlin: out (back), Khalifa Diop: day to day (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press