Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
47.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Hawks face the Cavaliers on 3-game skid

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

Cleveland Cavaliers (3-1, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (2-3, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Hawks -1.5; over/under is 238.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta heads into the matchup against Cleveland as losers of three in a row.

Atlanta went 46-36 overall and 27-25 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Hawks averaged 30.1 assists per game on 43.6 made field goals last season.

Cleveland went 52-30 overall and 33-19 in Eastern Conference action during the 2025-26 season. The Cavaliers shot 48.2% from the field and 36.0% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Hawks: Henri Veesaar: out for season (acl), Mouhamed Gueye: out (foot).

Cavaliers: Nae’Qwan Tomlin: out (back), Khalifa Diop: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.