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Warriors host Lakers Friday for NBA Cup group stage game

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By AP News

Los Angeles Lakers (4-1, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (2-3, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Lakers -1.5; over/under is 236.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

Golden State went 37-45 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Warriors averaged 114.6 points per game last season, 17.0 from the free-throw line and 47.1 from 3-point range.

Los Angeles went 53-29 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference games during the 2025-26 season. The Lakers shot 50.2% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range last season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Lakers won the last meeting 127-105 on Oct. 22, with Luka Doncic scoring 28 points in the win.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gui Santos: day to day (knee), Moses Moody: out (knee), Kristaps Porzingis: out (illness), Jimmy Butler III: out (knee).

Lakers: Adou Thiero: out (injury management), Cameron Carr: out (oblique), Ziaire Williams: out (foot), Luka Doncic: out (back).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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