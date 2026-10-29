Heat and Pacers meet Friday in NBA Cup group stage

Indiana Pacers (2-3, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (1-4, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Heat -3.5; over/under is 241.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat host the Indiana Pacers in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

Miami went 43-39 overall, 27-25 in Eastern Conference action and 26-15 at home during the 2025-26 season. The Heat shot 46.8% from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range last season.

Indiana went 19-63 overall and 15-37 in Eastern Conference play during the 2025-26 season. The Pacers allowed opponents to score 120.4 points per game and shoot 48.9% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Heat: Simone Fontecchio: day to day (illness).

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton: out (hamstring), Ben Sheppard: out (meniscus), Ivica Zubac: day to day (ankle), Johnny Furphy: out for season (acl), T.J. McConnell: day to day (hamstring).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press