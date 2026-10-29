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Timberwolves host Clippers Friday for NBA Cup group stage matchup

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By AP News

Los Angeles Clippers (1-3, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2, eighth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Timberwolves -9.5; over/under is 230.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers travel to play the Los Angeles Clippers in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

Minnesota went 49-33 overall and 31-21 in Western Conference action last season. The Timberwolves averaged 118.0 points per game last season, 19.0 from the free-throw line and 41.4 from 3-point range.

Los Angeles went 42-40 overall and 25-27 in Western Conference play during the 2025-26 season. The Clippers averaged 113.8 points per game while shooting 48.4% from the field and 36.8% from behind the arc last season.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Donte DiVincenzo: out (achilles), Anthony Edwards: out (knee).

Clippers: Max Strus: out (foot), Yanic Konan Niederhauser: out (lisfranc), Jordan Miller: out (shoulder), Brandon Ingram: out (heel), Rui Hachimura: out (quad), Bradley Beal: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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