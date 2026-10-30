Boozer posts first career triple-double in Grizzlies win over Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Cameron Boozer had the first triple-double of his NBA career with 18 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Portland Trail Blazers 124-103 on Thursday night to move to 5-0.

The Grizzlies had seven other players in double-figures, including three players off the bench. Isaiah Stewart led the Memphis reserves with 18 points. Deni Avdija led the Blazers with 24 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Ja Morant had 14 points and three assists in 23 minutes in his first game against his former team but left the game in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury and did not return. One game after hitting a game-sealing 3-pointer against the Lakers, Damian Lillard went 3 of 13 from the field on Thursday.

With the Grizzlies holding a 2-point lead, they went on a 10-0 run to make it 87-75 with 2:09 left in the third quarter.

A 3-pointer by Zach Edey with 9:47 left gave the Grizzlies a 96-85 lead, forcing a Blazers timeout.

Morant cut the lead to 96-87 out of the timeout, but the Grizzlies kept the pressure on with back-to-back baskets by Western Conference Player of the Week Ty Jerome to the Memphis lead to 101-89.

Jerome scored 10 points on just 3 of 12 from the floor in the win and has cooled after a hot start to the year.

Memphis pulled away once the teams both emptied the bench and outscored Portland 33-20 in the fourth quarter.

Up next

Portland: At Utah on Saturday.

Memphis: At Sacramento on Saturday.

By ERIK GARCIA GUNDERSEN

Associated Press