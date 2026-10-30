Jazz take on the Trail Blazers on 3-game skid

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Portland Trail Blazers (3-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (1-4, 13th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah heads into the matchup with Portland as losers of three straight games.

Utah finished 22-60 overall, 12-40 in Western Conference play and 14-27 at home during the 2025-26 season. The Jazz shot 46.7% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range last season.

Portland finished 42-40 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference play during the 2025-26 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 8.3 steals, 5.5 blocks and 16.5 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Jazz: Jusuf Nurkic: out (foot), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Lauri Markkanen: day to day (wrist).

Trail Blazers: Robert Williams III: out (knee), Shaedon Sharpe: out (meniscus), Ja Morant: day to day (hamstring).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press