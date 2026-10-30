Grizzlies play the Kings on 5-game win streak

Sacramento Kings (0-5, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (5-0, second in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to extend its five-game win streak with a victory against Sacramento.

Memphis went 25-57 overall, 19-33 in Western Conference action and 14-27 at home during the 2025-26 season. The Grizzlies averaged 27.8 assists per game on 41.3 made field goals last season.

Sacramento finished 22-60 overall and 14-38 in Western Conference play during the 2025-26 season. The Kings gave up 121.0 points per game while committing 19.7 fouls last season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won the last meeting 123-112 on Oct. 26. Ty Jerome scored 31 points to help lead the Grizzlies to the win.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: None listed.

Kings: Ben Simmons: out for season (achilles), Keegan Murray: out (ankle), Dylan Cardwell: out (calf), Maxime Raynaud: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press