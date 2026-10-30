Golden State, Atlanta set for WNBA Finals game 7 matchup

Atlanta Dream (30-14, 15-5 Eastern Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (32-12, 15-8 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Dream -1.5; over/under is 143.5

WNBA FINALS: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream square off in game seven of the WNBA Finals. The Dream defeated the Valkyries 80-69 in the last matchup. Allisha Gray led the Dream with 23 points, and Gabby Williams led the Valkyries with 26 points.

The Valkyries are 17-5 in home games. Golden State leads the WNBA allowing only 75.1 points per game while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Dream have gone 15-7 away from home. Atlanta ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 32.5% from 3-point range.

Golden State averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 8.1 per game Atlanta gives up. Atlanta scores 16.2 more points per game (91.3) than Golden State allows to opponents (75.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Veronica Burton is shooting 42.2% and averaging 12.2 points for the Valkyries. Williams is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

Angel Reese is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 12.1 rebounds for the Dream. Rhyne Howard is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Valkyries: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 37.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Dream: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

INJURIES: Valkyries: Iliana Rupert: out for season (pregnancy).

Dream: Brionna Jones: out for season (leg), Te-Hina Paopao: day to day (leg).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press