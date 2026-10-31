Bane scores 28 points, Wagner adds 26 points and 11 assists as Magic beat Raptors 121-114

TORONTO (AP) — Desmond Bane scored a season-best 28 points, Franz Wagner set season highs with 26 points and 11 assists, and the Orlando Magic overcame Scottie Barnes’ first 40-point game to beat the Toronto Raptors 121-114 in NBA Cup play Friday night.

Wendell Carter Jr. scored 20 points and Anthony Black added 17 points and 10 assists as the Magic bounced back from Wednesday’s 30-point loss at Toronto.

After shooting 10 for 35 from 3-point range Wednesday, the Magic went 18 of 34 from long distance Friday. Bane made his first four attempts from deep and finished 6 for 12.

The Raptors lost for the second time in three games without star Kawhi Leonard, who is sidelined because of swelling in his left knee.

Barnes fouled out with 41 points. He shot 19 for 34, setting career bests in both made baskets and shot attempts. He went 11 of 24 in the first half alone.

Immanuel Quickley scored 17 points and Collin Murray-Boyles added 15. Jakob Poeltl had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Toronto.

The Magic led 95-88 through three quarters before the Raptors rallied. Toronto took its first lead since the opening quarter, 102-100, on Quickley’s 3-pointer with 8:38 remaining.

Black restored Orlando’s lead by connecting on a 3 with 6:56 left, the first points in a 13-4 spurt for the Magic.

Bane and Barrett each picked up a technical foul after a brief scuffle near center court following an Orlando basket in the first quarter.

The Magic went 25 for 29 at the free-throw line, while Toronto was 11 for 15.

Up next

Magic: Host the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

Raptors: Open a four-game trip against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

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See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press