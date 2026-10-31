Avdija scores 24 and Lillard has 22 as Portland rolls over Utah 112-90

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Deni Avdija scored 24 points, Damian Lillard added 22, and the Portland Trail Blazers rebounded from their first loss of the season by blowing past the Utah Jazz 112-90 on Saturday.

Toumani Camara, Scoot Henderson, and Jrue Holiday each tallied 14 points as Portland (4-1) rebounded from losing to Memphis on Thursday.

Rookie Darryn Peterson scored 16 points and Lauri Markkanen had 13 points on 3-for-14 shooting for the Jazz in their fourth straight loss.

The game marked the first time Utah hasn’t reached 103 points this season with the Blazers forcing Utah’s lowest shooting percentage of the season at 37.1%.

The Jazz have been hampered by turnovers throughout the early season (20 in this game) and Portland’s defense took advantage, forcing four straight turnovers during one stretch in the third quarter.

In just one half, Avdija went 10 for 11 from the line and had 19 points, sparking the Blazers to a 59-42 lead at halftime. Utah never challenged in the second half and the Blazers led by 26 in the third quarter.

The Blazers held Utah scoreless for nearly six minutes in the opening quarter during a 17-0 run. Holiday’s free throws gave Portland a 23-7 lead with 3:29 left in the first period.

The Jazz welcomed Markkanen back after he missed two games with a sprained wrist, but he and Keyonte George combined to miss their first nine shots as the Blazers sprinted to their early lead. George, Utah’s leading scorer with a 24.4 average, finished with eight points.

The Blazers were thin in the backcourt without Ja Morant, who strained his hamstring against Memphis and won’t be back before Thanksgiving, and Shaedon Sharpe, who is out until the spring after knee surgery. But Portland cruised with tight defense and 48-37 rebounding edge.

Up next

Blazers: Visit the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

Jazz: Visit the San Antonion Spurs on Monday night.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By MATTHEW COLES

Associated Press