Hornets take on the Pistons on 3-game skid

Detroit Pistons (5-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (3-4, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte comes into the matchup with Detroit after losing three straight games.

Charlotte went 44-38 overall and 26-26 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Hornets shot 46.0% from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range last season.

Detroit finished 60-22 overall and 39-13 in Eastern Conference play during the 2025-26 season. The Pistons averaged 27.8 assists per game on 43.4 made field goals last season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Oct. 28 the Pistons won 97-89 led by 30 points from Cade Cunningham, while Brandon Miller scored 31 points for the Hornets.

INJURIES: Hornets: Grant Williams: out (hamstring), Kylan Boswell: out (knee), Kon Knueppel: out (hamstring), Coby White: out (calf).

Pistons: Jalen Duren: out (hamstring), Isaiah Joe: day to day (hip).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press