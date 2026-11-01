Cleveland plays Oklahoma City, aims for 4th straight home win

Oklahoma City Thunder (4-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts Oklahoma City trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

Cleveland went 52-30 overall with a 27-14 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Cavaliers averaged 119.5 points per game while shooting 48.2% from the field and 36.0% from behind the arc last season.

Oklahoma City finished 64-18 overall with a 30-10 record on the road last season. The Thunder averaged 25.8 assists per game on 43.1 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Nae’Qwan Tomlin: out (back), Jaylon Tyson: out (ankle).

Thunder: Cason Wallace: out (shoulder), Nikola Topic: day to day (back), Thomas Sorber: day to day (knee), Chet Holmgren: out (knee), Jalen Williams: out (ankle), Alex Caruso: out (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press