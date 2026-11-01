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Portland takes road win streak into matchup with Denver

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By AP News

Portland Trail Blazers (4-1, third in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (3-2, eighth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hits the road against Denver trying to continue its three-game road winning streak.

Denver went 54-28 overall, 36-16 in Western Conference play and 28-13 at home during the 2025-26 season. The Nuggets gave up 116.9 points per game while committing 19.1 fouls last season.

Portland finished 42-40 overall and 7-9 in Northwest Division action during the 2025-26 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 19.2 points off of turnovers, 18.5 second-chance points and 34.9 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Alpha Diallo: day to day (wrist), Spencer Jones: day to day (hamstring), Julian Strawther: out (knee).

Trail Blazers: Shaedon Sharpe: out (meniscus), Ja Morant: out (hamstring).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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