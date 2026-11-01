Mavericks face the Kings on 3-game win streak

Sacramento Kings (0-6, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (4-2, seventh in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will look to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Mavericks take on Sacramento.

Dallas went 26-56 overall and 14-37 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Mavericks averaged 114.1 points per game while shooting 46.6% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point distance last season.

Sacramento went 22-60 overall and 14-38 in Western Conference games during the 2025-26 season. The Kings shot 46.7% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Santi Aldama: day to day (knee), Tarik Biberovic: day to day (heel), Sergio De Larrea: out (knee), Dereck Lively II: day to day (foot).

Kings: Ben Simmons: out for season (achilles), Keegan Murray: out (ankle), Dylan Cardwell: out (calf), Maxime Raynaud: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press