Wembanyama leads San Antonio against Utah after 43-point outing

Utah Jazz (1-5, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (4-2, sixth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio faces the Utah Jazz after Victor Wembanyama scored 43 points in the San Antonio Spurs’ 121-111 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

San Antonio finished 62-20 overall and 36-16 in Western Conference action last season. The Spurs averaged 28.1 assists per game on 43.4 made field goals last season.

Utah finished 22-60 overall and 12-40 in Western Conference play during the 2025-26 season. The Jazz averaged 117.6 points per game last season, 52.7 in the paint, 18.0 off of turnovers and 17.6 on fast breaks.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Spurs defeated the Jazz 117-111 in overtime in their last matchup on Oct. 29. Wembanyama led the Spurs with 36 points, and Keyonte George led the Jazz with 31 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Jayden Quaintance: out (knee), Tobias Harris: out (calf).

Jazz: Jusuf Nurkic: out (foot), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press