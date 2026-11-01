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No. 16 Washington Huskies start season at home against the UCSD Tritons

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By AP News

UCSD Tritons at Washington Huskies

Seattle; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Washington opens the season at home against UCSD.

Washington went 22-11 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Huskies gave up 62.0 points per game while committing 15.6 fouls last season.

UCSD finished 11-5 on the road and 24-9 overall last season. The Tritons averaged 20.1 points off of turnovers, 9.1 second-chance points and 0.2 bench points last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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