Luka Doncic has 45 points, 15 rebounds while leading Lakers to 131-125 victory over Raptors

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic had 45 points, a season-high 15 rebounds, six assists and five steals in another prolific performance while leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 131-125 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.

Doncic hit eight 3-pointers and increased his early lead in the NBA scoring race by dropping at least 37 points in his fourth consecutive game. The Slovenian superstar hit that mark in the first three quarters against Toronto, and he preserved the win late while scoring 40 or more points for the 20th time in his 98 regular-season games with the Lakers.

Austin Reaves scored 19 points and Walker Kessler had 16 points and 15 rebounds for the Lakers, who rebounded nicely from a 17-point loss at Golden State on Friday in which they blew a 25-point lead.

Scottie Barnes scored 29 points and RJ Barrett added 22 for the Raptors, who opened a four-game road trip with their third loss in four games.

The Lakers led Toronto 102-76 with 90 seconds left in the third quarter, but the Raptors trimmed the deficit to single digits before Doncic and Reaves led a quick 9-1 rally.

The Raptors’ reserves then scored 11 points in 40 seconds after the Lakers removed their starters with 1:43 to play, trimming their 16-point deficit to 125-120 and forcing Doncic, Reaves and Kessler to return for the final few possessions.

Kawhi Leonard missed his fourth straight game for Toronto with a knee injury. He also won’t play in front of any disgruntled Clippers fans when the Raptors visit Intuit Dome on Monday.

Doncic produced at least 40 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for the second time with the Lakers, who haven’t had another player hit all of those marks in a game since the 1982-83 season.

Doncic had yet another monster first quarter, scoring 16 points with four 3-pointers. He was up to 24 points and eight rebounds by halftime.

Cameron Carr, the Lakers’ first-round pick, made his NBA debut in the final 1:43. He missed the first six games with an oblique muscle injury.

Up next

Raptors: At Clippers on Monday night.

Lakers: Host Heat on Monday night.

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See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer