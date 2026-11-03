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Sacramento hosts Los Angeles after Doncic’s 42-point game

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By AP News

Los Angeles Lakers (6-2, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (1-6, 14th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles plays the Sacramento Kings after Luka Doncic scored 42 points in the Lakers’ 138-117 win over the Miami Heat.

Sacramento finished 22-60 overall and 14-38 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Kings averaged 111.0 points per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 34.0% from deep last season.

Los Angeles went 53-29 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference play during the 2025-26 season. The Lakers shot 50.2% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Kings: Ben Simmons: out for season (achilles), Keegan Murray: out (ankle), Maxime Raynaud: out (knee), Dylan Cardwell: out (calf).

Lakers: Adou Thiero: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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