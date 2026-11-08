Stanford hosts Rice following Townsend’s 25-point game

Rice Owls (1-1) at Stanford Cardinal (2-0)

Stanford, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford takes on Rice after Nick Townsend scored 25 points in Stanford’s 81-63 win against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

Stanford went 20-13 overall last season while going 12-6 at home. The Cardinal averaged 76.0 points per game last season, 30.6 in the paint, 15.7 off of turnovers and 9.7 on fast breaks.

Rice finished 13-18 overall with a 4-9 record on the road last season. The Owls averaged 73.9 points per game last season, 14.0 from the free-throw line and 27.6 from deep.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press