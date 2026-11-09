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Jalen Duren to miss at least two more weeks with hamstring injury

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By AP News

DETROIT (AP) — Jalen Duren will miss at least two more weeks with a hamstring injury, the Detroit Pistons announced on Sunday.

The 22-year-old All-Star center was injured in Detroit’s second game of the season, a 128-111 win over the Miami Heat on Oct. 23. He has missed six games and is expected to miss at least six more. The team did say Duren has been cleared for full basketball participation.

Duren, who signed a five-year, $200 million contract extension before the season, averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in a breakout season last year, but fell off to 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds in 14 playoff games.

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See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By DAVE HOGG
Associated Press

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