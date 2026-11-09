Clippers beat Pelicans to end 7-game losing streak

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Darius Garland had 24 points and 10 assists, Brook Lopez added 20 points and the Los Angeles Clippers ended a seven-game losing streak with a 139-123 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night.

Gradey Dick and rookie Keaton Wagler each scored 15 points and Rui Hachimura added 14 as the Clippers won for the first time since getting past the Sacramento Kings in the season opener.

The Clippers went on a 15-6 run to open the fourth quarter to take control with a 117-101 lead and finished off the victory after failing to hold on to double-digit fourth-quarter leads in their previous two games.

Trey Murphy III scored 26 points, while Zion Williamson and Jeremiah Fears each added 25 as the Pelicans lost their second consecutive game following a four-game winning streak. Saddiq Bey had 13 points for New Orleans, which was playing the opener of a two-game California trip.

The Pelicans shot 50.6% from the floor while getting held to 52 points in the paint after entering the with 61.6 per game in that department to lead the NBA.

The Clippers took a 124-107 lead with 4:56 remaining on three free throws from Garland and cruised to the victory from there with a season high in points. Los Angeles shot a season-best 54.8% from the floor.

The Clippers led 67-60 at halftime after shooting 52.3% from the floor and getting 14 points from Garland, while Williamson had 17 points for the Pelicans. New Orleans opened the second half on an 18-10 run to take their first lead since the opening minute at 78-77.

Los Angeles was without center Isaiah Jackson (groin), as well as former Pelicans star Brandon Ingram (heel), who is close to his debut for his new team.

Up next

Pelicans: At Golden State on Monday night.

Clippers: At Phoenix on Tuesday night.

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See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By DOUG PADILLA

Associated Press