Toombs scores 18 as SMU defeats Prairie View A&M 98-63

DALLAS (AP) — Jaden Toombs led with 18 points, Jermaine O’Neal Jr. added 14, and SMU cruised by Prairie View A&M 98-63 on Tuesday night.

Toombs was an efficient 8-of-11 from the field for the Mustangs (3-0), grabbed nine rebounds, and had three steals. O’Neal, namesake of the six-time NBA All-Star, was 5-for-6 shooting and had six rebounds and two steals.

The Mustangs never trailed and held the lead for all but 1:06, opening on an 11-2 run and never looking back. They also began the second half on a 12-0 run to stretch their lead to 28, and added runs of 8 and 11 to lead by as many as 42.

Rowan Brumbaugh and Jakub Szumert each added 11 points, and Shumert and Oziyah Sellers each had six rebounds.

SMU scored on 60% of their possessions, shot 51% as a team, and held Prairie View to just 35% shooting.

Anthony Gause tallied 26 points to lead the Panthers (2-2), and was the only player in double figures. Gause also had four assists and four blocks.

Up next

Prairie View A&M: at No. 22 Vanderbilt on Friday.

SMU: hosts Ball State on Friday for their fourth of six straight home games.

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