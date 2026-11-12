Wembanyama, Harper lead Spurs to 10th straight win, 124-119 over Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama scored 32 points, Dylan Harper had 18 points, 10 assists and four steals and the San Antonio Spurs won their 10th straight game, overcoming a 22-point deficit to beat the Chicago Bulls 124-119 on Wednesday night.

The Bulls have lost eight in a row to fall to 1-9. They are 0-4 at home.

Wembanyana also had nine rebounds and five blocks two days after his 40-point outburst in a win over the Phoenix Suns as the Spurs closed out a 4-0 trip. DeAaron Fox added 17 points and nine assists.

Jalen Smith tied his career high with 23 points for the Bulls, and Nic Claxton had 17 off the bench.

Bulls first-round pick Caleb Wilson scored 15 points in 15 minutes before leaving with a right hand injury in the third quarter. Wilson’s college season was cut short last winter by a pair of hand injuries.

The Bulls led 64-42 midway through the second quarter, their biggest lead of the season, thanks to a 10-for-12 start from 3-point range. Chicago scored 41 points in the first quarter and shot 66% in the first half.

The Spurs opened the third quarter with an 18-3 run to wipe out the Bulls’ lead, enabled by five Chicago turnovers, then took control with an 11-2 run in the fourth quarter.

Norman Powell, the Bulls’ second-leading scorer, missed his second straight game with back spasms. Spurs guard Devin Vassell sat out his second in a row because of adductor tightness.

Up next

Spur: Host Golden State on Friday night.

Bulls: Host Atlanta on Friday night.

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See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By LUKE DeCOCK

Associated Press