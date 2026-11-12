James Harden scores a season-high 32 points as the Cavaliers beat the Knicks 115-107

NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden scored a season-high 32 points, more than double his average during a tough start to 2026-27, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the New York Knicks 115-107 on Wednesday night.

Donovan Mitchell added 23 for the Cavaliers in their first trip to Madison Square Garden since the Eastern Conference finals, when the Knicks erased a 22-point deficit in the fourth quarter of Game 1 to win in overtime, then took Game 2 en route to a four-game sweep.

This time the Cavaliers were better down the stretch, with Harden hitting a go-ahead 3-pointer to snap a 101-all tie with 4:21 remaining. The three-time NBA scoring champion came in averaging 15.3 points for the season and shooting just 36.4% from the floor.

Jalen Brunson scored 27 for the Knicks, who had their four-game winning streak snapped. Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, tying Willis Reed’s franchise record with his 11th straight double-double to begin a season.

Cleveland kept opening leads throughout the second half that New York would either nearly or entirely erase, only to quickly surge ahead again. The Cavs went ahead 95-85 with 8:25 remaining, but the Knicks responded with a 14-4 run to tie it.

With the Cavs ahead by one, Evan Mobley scored before Jarrett Allen got the next four points, including a ferocious dunk to make it 110-103.

Allen had 11 points and 14 rebounds for the Cavs, who had lost two in a row, including at home to the Knicks on Saturday.

Harden was 4 for 4 in the second quarter, with three 3-pointers, for 13 points as the Cavaliers took a 59-53 lead at the half.

Up next

Cavaliers: Visit Miami on Friday night.

Knicks: Visit Indiana on Friday night.

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See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer