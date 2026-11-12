Doncic, Mamukelashvili and Reaves lead Lakers past Bucks 123-112 for 7th straight win

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 32 points, Sandro Mamukelashvili added 23 and Austin Reaves 18 as the Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 123-112 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

Mamukelashvili, a second-round draft pick of the Bucks in 2021, matched a season-high for points set on Monday at Atlanta, and Reaves returned to action after missing Monday’s game due to illness.

Walker Kessler had 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Collin Sexton chipped in with 10 points for Los Angeles, which improved to a league-best 11-2.

Milwaukee’s season-scoring leader, Tyler Herro, who missed his first game of the season on Tuesday night because of a bruised right knee, returned with 25 points and seven assists. Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored a season-high 23 points for the Bucks, who lost their eighth straight and fell to 1-11.

The Bucks jumped out to a 7-2 lead, but the Lakers quickly responded with a 9-0 run to pull ahead. Los Angeles’ lead grew to as many as nine before Milwaukee battled back within 30-28 after one quarter. Doncic had 16 points.

The Bucks stayed close for most of the second quarter before a late push gave the Lakers a 61-50 lead at the half, despite Doncic being held to three points in the quarter. Mamukelashvili and Reaves each had 15 first-half points.

The Lakers pulled away in the third, outscoring the Bucks 33-23 in the quarter to take a 94-73 lead. Herro and Ziaire Williams were whistled for technical fouls following a scuffle in the waning seconds of the period.

Los Angeles scored 28 points off 19 Milwaukee turnovers.

Up next

Lakers: At Phoenix on Sunday.

Bucks: Visit Orlando on Friday.

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See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By RICH ROVITO

Associated Press