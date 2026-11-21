CLEVELAND (AP) — James Harden’s game has evolved over the past couple seasons where he is counted on more for getting open shots for teammates than being the prolific scorer he was during his first 12 years in the league.

On Friday night though, the Cleveland Cavaliers guard showed that he can still have games that leave fans and teammates in awe.

Harden scored 51 points and passed Kobe Bryant for third-most, 50-point games in NBA history as the Cavaliers defeated the Indiana Pacers 128-119 in an NBA Cup game.

“It’s a different role for me. My usage rate isn’t extremely high every game. We have somebody for that. So mine is kind of scoring when I need to, but then distributing the ball,” Harden said. “My number is called and you need to go out there and put the shots up. Ok, I can still do it. I knew I can do it, but it’s just when you don’t do something consistently and then it goes away a little bit or you just don’t know if you got it or not.”

Harden is at 26 50-point games after being tied with Bryant for nearly year. His last big game was nearly a year ago with the Los Angeles Clippers, when he scored 55 against Charlotte on Nov. 22, 2025.

Michael Jordan is second with 31 while Wilt Chamberlain is the runaway leader with 118.

“When you talk about just basketball, obviously Wilt was elite, but you got Mike and Kobe, shooting guard position, the best to ever do it. So just to be in that conversation, it’s very humbling and it’s definitely special,” Harden said.

The performance by Harden was the type of game the 18-year veteran had during a run with the Houston Rockets, when he was named the NBA MVP during the 2017-18 season, and had three straight seasons where he averaged at least 30 points a game.

Harden played a season-high 40 minutes was 15 of 26 from the field, including 7 of 11 from beyond the arc. He also made all 14 of his free throws and had six rebounds and six assists for the Cavaliers, who have won three of four but only 9-8 after reaching the Eastern Conference finals last season.

“Nights like that are so special. The crowd appreciated that performance. That wasn’t like we’re 10 games above .500 and everything’s peachy. So it was a clutch performance. We needed that tonight,” coach Kenny Atkinson said.

Harden, who turned 37 in August, also became the sixth NBA player age 37 or older to have a 50-point game, joining Bryant, Jordan, LeBron James, Jamal Crawford and Steph Curry.

Harden said he felt like it was going to be a big night from the opening tip. He scored 15 in the first quarter and was up to 24 at halftime.

“That was vintage where really you can’t do anything if you’re the opposing coach. Especially when he’s getting by you like that, when they started taking away a step back and one or two crosses and he’s in the lane, then there’s just no stopping him,” Atkinson said. “There’s really nothing you can do. So vintage, very reminiscent of his Houston days.”

Harden had 42 points after three quarters when the Cavaliers were up 103-82. Indiana made a run to get it within six with two minutes remaining when Harden made one final finishing push. A 3-pointer from the top of the key with 57.9 seconds left extended Cleveland’s lead to 124-113 before he made a pair of free throws to get over 50 15 seconds later.

“I think what excites me a lot is even being in my 18th year learning how to still be impactful. It’s easy when you’re young, 23, 24, you run around, you jump high and can move fast and get by,” he said, “Now it’s like, you’re not as fast. Can you still give by people or how can you get by somebody? That’s the evolution of James Harden and figuring that out. Tonight was a confidence booster that I can do it at a high level still.”

Harden also became the sixth player in Cavs history to have a 50-point game, and the first since Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point outing on Jan. 2, 2023, against Chicago.

“I think I can speak for every hooper, especially when you’re at that level. Sometimes you just need that. Sometimes you need to just remind yourself just because you’re in such a rare era doesn’t mean you’re not human. And I think for him to tell you guys that, I’m glad he said that because that shows the human side that we all see of him,” Mitchell said.

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By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer