Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
59.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Wizards take on the Pistons on 5-game skid

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

Detroit Pistons (7-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (4-8, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Pistons -9.5; over/under is 221.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington enters the matchup against Detroit after losing five straight games.

Washington went 17-65 overall, 11-41 in Eastern Conference games and 11-30 at home during the 2025-26 season. The Wizards averaged 16.0 points off of turnovers, 15.1 second-chance points and 45.2 bench points last season.

Detroit finished 60-22 overall and 39-13 in Eastern Conference play during the 2025-26 season. The Pistons averaged 117.8 points per game last season, 19.9 from the free-throw line and 33 from deep.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pistons won 122-111 in the last matchup on Nov. 10.

INJURIES: Wizards: Tristan Vukcevic: out (hip), Jamir Watkins: out for season (acl), Justin Champagnie: out (foot), Reece Beekman: out (shoulder).

Pistons: Jalen Duren: out (hamstring), Isaiah Joe: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.