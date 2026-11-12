Wizards take on the Pistons on 5-game skid

Detroit Pistons (7-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (4-8, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Pistons -9.5; over/under is 221.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington enters the matchup against Detroit after losing five straight games.

Washington went 17-65 overall, 11-41 in Eastern Conference games and 11-30 at home during the 2025-26 season. The Wizards averaged 16.0 points off of turnovers, 15.1 second-chance points and 45.2 bench points last season.

Detroit finished 60-22 overall and 39-13 in Eastern Conference play during the 2025-26 season. The Pistons averaged 117.8 points per game last season, 19.9 from the free-throw line and 33 from deep.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pistons won 122-111 in the last matchup on Nov. 10.

INJURIES: Wizards: Tristan Vukcevic: out (hip), Jamir Watkins: out for season (acl), Justin Champagnie: out (foot), Reece Beekman: out (shoulder).

Pistons: Jalen Duren: out (hamstring), Isaiah Joe: out (hip).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press