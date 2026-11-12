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Bulls and Hawks meet Friday in NBA Cup group stage

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By AP News

Atlanta Hawks (7-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (1-9, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Bulls face the Atlanta Hawks in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

Chicago finished 31-51 overall, 19-32 in Eastern Conference play and 18-23 at home during the 2025-26 season. The Bulls shot 46.9% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range last season.

Atlanta finished 46-36 overall and 27-25 in Eastern Conference games during the 2025-26 season. The Hawks averaged 9.4 steals, 4.7 blocks and 13.4 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Bulls: Norman Powell: day to day (shoulder), Tobe Awaka: day to day (back), Caleb Wilson: day to day (hand).

Hawks: Henri Veesaar: out for season (acl), Mouhamed Gueye: out (foot), Asa Newell: out (toe), Keshon Gilbert: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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