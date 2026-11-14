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Trail Blazers beat Kings 120-107 in NBA Cup play for third straight win

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By AP News
Trail Blazers Kings Basketball

Trail Blazers Kings Basketball

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SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Deni Avdija scored 34 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Sacramento Kings 120-107 on Friday night in NBA Cup play to open a six-game trip with their third straight victory.

Damian Lillard added 29 points to help Portland improve to 9-3. The Trail Blazers are 6-1 on the road, with the lone loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in their NBA Cup opener.

Avdija was 11 of 13 from the field, hitting 3 of 5 3-pointers, and nine free throws without a miss. Toumani Camara added 14 points for Portland, and Donovan Clingan had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

De’Andre Hunter led Sacramento with 24 points. The Kings have lost five in a row to fall to 1-11 overall and 0-7 at home.

Domantas Sabonis had 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Up next

Trail Blazers: At Minnesota on Monday and Tuesday nights.

Kings: Host Oklahoma City of Sunday night.

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See AP’s full NBA coverage here

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