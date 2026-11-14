Los Angeles plays Phoenix, looks for 5th straight road win

Los Angeles Lakers (11-2, second in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (5-6, 11th in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to keep its four-game road win streak intact when the Lakers play Phoenix.

Phoenix went 45-37 overall, 29-23 in Western Conference action and 25-16 at home during the 2025-26 season. The Suns averaged 9.5 steals, 4.2 blocks and 13.5 turnovers per game last season.

Los Angeles went 53-29 overall, 10-7 in Pacific Division play and 25-16 on the road a season ago. The Lakers averaged 25.9 assists per game on 42.0 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Suns: Mark Williams: out (shoulder).

Lakers: Austin Reaves: day to day (heel), Quentin Grimes: day to day (finger), Luka Doncic: day to day (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press