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Charlotte faces Los Angeles, looks to stop road losing streak

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By AP News

Charlotte Hornets (4-8, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (2-8, 13th in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to stop its four-game road losing streak when the Hornets visit Los Angeles.

Los Angeles finished 42-40 overall last season while going 23-18 at home. The Clippers averaged 23.7 assists per game on 40.5 made field goals last season.

Charlotte went 44-38 overall, 26-26 in Eastern Conference play and 23-18 on the road a season ago. The Hornets averaged 15.6 points off of turnovers, 17.9 second-chance points and 36.2 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Clippers: Yanic Konan Niederhauser: out (lisfranc), Jordan Miller: out (shoulder), Brandon Ingram: out (heel), Bradley Beal: out (knee).

Hornets: Kon Knueppel: day to day (leg), Dennis Schroder: day to day (soreness), Brandon Miller: day to day (groin).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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