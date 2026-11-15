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Jokic, Murray help Nuggets hand Pelicans a sixth straight loss

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By AP News
Nuggets Pelicans Basketball

Nuggets Pelicans Basketball

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NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 26 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists, Jamal Murray added 23 points, seven rebounds and nine assists, and the Denver Nuggets outlasted the New Orleans Pelicans 116-108 on Saturday night.

Denver has won four of its last five games and moved to 3-0 against the Pelicans this season. New Orleans dropped its sixth consecutive contest, four of which have come at home.

Jokic was on triple-double watch, shooting 9 of 14 from the field. Murray shot 9 of 16 and was a team-high +16.

Zion Williamson led New Orleans with 24 points. Saddiq Bey added 16 points, and rookie guard Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 13 in 23 minutes after scoring 23 points for the G-League Laketown Squadron’s inaugural home game earlier Saturday afternoon.

Jokic dictated play early, scoring nine points in the first quarter and entering halftime with 12 points, five rebounds and five assists. But New Orleans showed fight, with Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen combining for 16 points in the first half.

The Pelicans trimmed Denver’s lead to one with 53 seconds left in the half on a Pierre layup, then two on a Karlo Matkovic 3-pointer late in the third quarter.

Christian Braun had 17 points, seven rebounds and four steals for Denver. A spinning DeMar DeRozan jumper gave the Nuggets their largest lead of the night, 102-87, with 6:36 remaining.

Yves Missi (knee) returned to the lineup for New Orleans on a minutes restriction, logging three points, eight rebounds and four blocks after missing the previous 10 games.

Trey Murphy (knee) missed his fourth straight game. Dejounte Murray (ankle) missed his second consecutive game after requesting a trade from the Pelicans on Friday.

Up next

Nuggets: Host Phoenix on Monday night.

Pelicans: Host Golden State on Monday night.

___

See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By HARRISON SIMEON
Associated Press

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