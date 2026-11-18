TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Bryce James followed his man along the baseline and turned just in time to see a Northern Arizona player charging down the lane with the ball.

James wheeled around to meet the ballhandler in the paint, soaring up to swat away a two-handed dunk attempt, head just below the rim. The highlight-reel block triggered a roar from the McKale Center crowd and an Arizona fast break that led to a timeout.

James had barely crossed the midcourt line when the Wildcats rushed off the bench to congratulate their talented teammate with the famous father.

“1% each day Young (king emoji)!” LeBron James posted on his Instagram feed after his son’s game.

Bryce James has been scrutinized for most of his basketball life. His father is one of the NBA’s greatest players. His brother, Bronny, joined their dad on the Los Angeles Lakers to become the first father-son duo to play in an NBA game.

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd has done his best to shield Bryce James from any extra scrutiny, allowing the 6-foot-5 guard to develop his game mostly away from the spotlight in the season-plus he’s been in Tucson.

James spent his first season working on his game with Lloyd and his staff as a redshirt. But he was in the starting lineup for the first three games this season as Lloyd tried to sort out his rotation with forward RJ Godfrey still awaiting word on his eligibility.

“Bryce, he’s growing,” Lloyd said after No. 12 Arizona beat Northern Arizona 90-59 last week. “You see him kind of more comfortable making hustle plays and kind of connecting the dots here and there. That’s kind of what he’s out there to do.”

A three-star recruit out of Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California, Bryce James was part of Arizona’s stellar 2025 recruiting class that included Brayden Burries and Koa Peat, both now in the NBA. James redshirted his freshman season as Lloyd and his staff worked to develop his game on a talented team that went to the program’s first Final Four in 25 years.

James started Arizona’s three exhibition games this year and the first three games of the regular season, though in a limited role. He averaged 2.7 points in 12.3 minutes before spending all of last Friday night’s victory at Auburn on the bench as Lloyd tightened up his rotation.

“Bryce and I had a great conversation. I wish I would have got him in the game,” Lloyd said after the 80-69 win. “It’s just one of those things where you get the lead playing a certain way, then they come back, and then sometimes it’s hard to kind of thrust a guy into that moment when he hasn’t been on the court much. So I kind of went with the guys who had been out there and were able to get us that lead, and hoping they could do it again.”

James has shown flashes of his ability in his limited minutes.

Through lessons from his father, the redshirt freshman has shown a high basketball IQ, knowing where to be and when. He showcased his athletic ability with the block of Northern Arizona’s Lucas Toukam and hit a 3-pointer from the wing shortly afterward.

James also has dropped some nifty passes, including a no-looker to set up Ugnius Jarusevicius for a layup against Northern Arizona and a fast-break bounce pass to Ivan Kharchenkov against UCLA.

“Bryce has really shown me a lot the last couple weeks and we’ll continue to try to find ways to give him opportunities, for sure,” Lloyd said.

As James’ game continues to grow, so will his chance to play.

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By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer