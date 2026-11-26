PHILADELPHIA (AP) — LeBron James took a dump-off from Anfernee Simons just past midcourt and took a step before the 41-year-old let a 35-footer fly for an old-fashioned swish.

James ran back with his palms extended, bobbed his head and licked his lips as Miami called timeout and the Sixers blasted the “ LeBron, LeBron, LeBron ” remix song to nearly 20,000 screaming fans inside the arena.

James was on a heater like no other in his first season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

He scored 14 straight points in the second quarter as the highlight in his first triple-double with the Sixers. James had 25 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in his best all-around game for Philadelphia, and Tyrese Maxey scored 30 points to lead the 76ers to a 111-104 victory over the Miami Heat in an NBA Cup game Wednesday night.

“If they need me to dust off the cape from time to time,” James said, “I can still accomplish that.”

James has been super in his first season with the Sixers and has them at 15-4, the best record in the Eastern Conference.

James, who turns 42 on Dec. 30, has scored at least 20 points in each of his last four games. He broke his own record for oldest player with a triple-double in NBA history. His 126 career triple-doubles are more than Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Scottie Pippen have combined.

“I had a couple of opportunities, and I was able to connect on them,” James said. “I kind of know when my hand is feeling pretty good, especially from the outside. See how long I can keep it going.”

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra coached James when Miami won consecutive NBA championships in 2012 and 2013. Spoelstra said of James ahead of the game, “Father Time always wins. But right now, he’s giving Father Time hell.”

James unleashed one heck of a hot streak in the second quarter.

His run started simply enough with a three-point play. He buried a long 3, then ripped a longer one from the top of the arc. His third 3 — the head-bobber — was just for show.

He powered down the lane for a layup for 14 straight points. That’s well shy of the 25 consecutive points he scored in a 2007 playoff game against Detroit. But it was more than enough for the Sixers in a needed rebound after they allowed 19 3-pointers and were blown out by Portland on Monday.

“I think what he’s done here in this chapter is another form of brilliance,” Spoelstra said.

James capped his highlights with a ridiculous alley-oop pass in transition from beyond halfcourt to VJ Edgecombe for a 98-84 lead. He grabbed his 10th rebound with 1:44 left to secure his first triple-double as a Sixer, and an appreciative crowd stood and gave him a rousing ovation.

James hit four 3s and made 9 of 15 shots from the floor to snap Miami’s seven-game win streak.

“The difference between the start of the season and now is that my legs are feeling better, my ramp-up is feeling better,” James said. “About to be 42 years old in a month. It takes a little bit longer for the ramp-up but feeling pretty good as of late.”

James has thrived as the Sixers continue to win with mix-and-match lineups. They played a second straight game without Joel Embiid (illness), and Jaylen Brown was ruled out after the first half with left hamstring tightness.

Before this season, the Sixers were traditionally doomed when Embiid missed a game. No worries this season. Embiid sits and James sizzles. Brown goes down and Edgecombe scores 18. Maxey is Maxey, as durable and often as dominant as any Sixer after a season that earned him his first All-Star start.

James rattled off some of his teammates’ accomplishments — Embiid is an MVP, Brown an NBA Finals MVP — and recognized how their talents have eased the load on him.

“I don’t think my job is to dominate the game every night for this ballclub,” James said. “My dues (are) paid.”

James has enjoyed his role as a facilitator. The Sixers had 29 assists on 42 baskets and James is often the one making the extra pass.

In those short bursts, though, LeBron is still LeBron.

“If they need it, I can do it,” James said, “at any given moment.”

For a nearly four-minute stretch in the second quarter, that moment was as good as it gets in Philadelphia.

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This story has been corrected to note that James took a pass from Anfernee Simons, not VJ Edgecombe, before his 35-footer.

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By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer