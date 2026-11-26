MILWAUKEE (AP) — Julius Randle scored 28 points and Noah Clowney had 17 as the Brooklyn Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 104-97 to snap a five-game losing streak on Wednesday night in NBA Cup play.

Egor Demin added 15, Michael Porter Jr. had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Day’Ron Sharpe chipped in with 11 points and 14 rebounds for Brooklyn, which improved to 1-2 in NBA Cup group play.

Tyler Herro scored 28 points, Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 21 and Kyle Kuzma and Kel’el Ware 13 apiece for the Bucks, who fell to 0-3 in the NBA Cup group that also includes Detroit, Orlando and Toronto.

The Bucks, who snapped a 13-game losing streak by beating the Toronto Raptors 116-111 on Monday night, jumped out to a 9-2 first-quarter lead but the Nets countered with a 16-2 run to pull ahead. Brooklyn led 28-24 after the opening period.

The Nets built a 13-point lead in the second quarter and led 51-47 at the half after a late Bucks push. Randle had 16 first-half points while Sharpe had 10 rebounds.

Milwaukee took a 56-55 lead on Herro’s 3-pointer early in the third and led by six in the quarter, but Brooklyn regained control and led 76-71 headed to the fourth.

The Nets, who were routed by the Minnesota Timberwolves 142-116 on Monday night, pushed the lead to double digits in the final period and held off the Bucks down the stretch.

Nets center Moe Wagner departed with left knee soreness.

Up next

Nets: At Toronto on Friday night.

Bucks: At Detroit on Friday night.

——

See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By RICH ROVITO

Associated Press