Liberty scores 24 unanswered points in the 2nd half to beat Coastal Carolina 34-17

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Deshawn Purdie threw for 216 yards and two touchdowns, Kam Davis rushed for 166 yards and a touchdown, and Liberty scored 24 unanswered points in the second half to beat Coastal Carolina 34-17 on Thursday night.

Liberty scored on its opening three drives of the second half to go ahead 27-17 on backup QB Ethan Vasko’s 8-yard sneak on fourth-and-1 that was set up by Purdie’s 15-yard scramble on third-and-16.

The Liberty defense has not allowed a fourth-quarter touchdown in four games this season.

Purdie was 11-of-16 passing. His first touchdown went to Makai Jackson, who caught a pass over the middle and broke a tackle enroute to a 58-yard touchdown for a 10-3 lead.

Jackson finished with 149 yards receiving and two touchdowns for Liberty (3-1), which has won three straight games since losing to James Madison in an opener.

Freshman Deuce Bailey threw for 213 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Coastal Carolina (1-3). Bailey threw his first interception of the season on his second throw of the game.

Coastal Carolina had three points after its first three drives of the game and then scored 14 points on the last two before the break to take a 17-10 lead on Tristian Gardner’s diving catch in the end zone with 24 seconds left.

Up next

Liberty: Plays at Delaware on Oct. 2.

Coastal Carolina: Stays home to play Georgia Southern on Oct. 3.

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