Jeffrey Overton Jr.’s 76-yard TD run lifts Virginia Tech to 21-14 comeback win over BC in nor’easter

BOSTON (AP) — Jeffrey Overton Jr. ran for a 76-yard, go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter as Virginia Tech rallied for a 21-14 victory over Boston College on Saturday in a game played in a nor’easter.

Ethan Grunkemeyer went 22 of 35 for 147 yards and a TD for Virginia Tech (4-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Overton rushed for 209 yards on 25 carries. The Hokies have won their first four games under first-year coach James Franklin for the program’s best start since 2017.

BC QB Mason McKenzie ran for 138 yards with two touchdowns, and also completed 11-of-23 passes for 111 yards in a contest played in bands of rain and swirling winds with gusts up to 40 mph in front of a mostly empty stadium in the second half.

The Eagles (2-2, 0-1) were looking for their third straight win for the first time since 2023.

Trailing 14-6, the Hokies rallied on Grunkemeyer’s 14-yard TD pass to Marlion Jackson and tied it when Overton ran for the two-point conversion midway into the fourth.

On the next drive, Overton went down the right sideline for the score.

One play after leaving favoring his right arm, McKenzie broke free for a 45-yard run to the Hokies 5. He went around the left end for his first score.

Following a 20-yard pass to Dawson Pough, McKenzie ran up the middle for a 2-yard score, giving the Eagles a 14-6 lead early in the final quarter.

The takeaway

Virginia Tech: It looks like a good sign that even in tough conditions Grunkemeyer was able to throw the ball fairly-well again after a solid road win at Maryland last week.

Boston College: The Eagles were more impressive after a lackluster win over Maine last week, but it looks like the offense will have to rely heavily on McKenzie’s running.

Up next

Virginia Tech: Hosts Pittsburgh on Friday night.

Boston College: At No. 22 SMU next Saturday at noon.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press