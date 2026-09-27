South Florida beats Bowling Green 14-6 to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2018

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — D.J. Crowther rushed for 143 yards and a touchdown, and South Florida scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to beat Bowling Green 14-6 on Saturday.

USF’s first two drives of the second half resulted in 22 yards of offense in 11 plays. The next two went 13 plays for 116 yards and 14 points.

USF forced a turnover on downs early in the fourth quarter and then used six plays to go 44 yards, ending in a 2-yard touchdown run for Luke Kromenhoek. It was his third rushing touchdown in the last two games.

Crowther capped the scoring after a six-play, 72-yard drive ended in a 1-yard score with 5:34 left.

Bowling Green came up just short on a fourth-and-16 play in the final seconds.

Michael Van Buren Jr. was 7-of-11 passing for 52 yards for South Florida, which improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2018. The Bulls entered Saturday one of 35 unbeaten teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Jay Kastantin was 16 of 28 for 122 yards passing for Bowling Green (0-4), which entered among 13 winless teams in FBS.

When the Bulls last faced Bowling Green in 2002, the Falcons were ranked No. 25 in the coaches’ poll under the direction of coach Urban Meyer.

Up next

South Florida: Returns home to play Temple next Saturday.

Bowling Green: Plays at Miami (Ohio) next Saturday.

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