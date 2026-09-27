Winfield rushes, throws for TDs to lead Louisiana-Lafayette over Charlotte 34-7

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Lunch Winfield rushed for a touchdown and threw for another, Anthony Reagan Jr. and JJ Garner also had rushing scores, and Louisiana-Lafayette took down Charlotte 34-7 on Saturday.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (3-1) held strong on defense, holding Charlotte (0-4) to just 137 yards of offense and no offensive scoring.

Tony Sterner opened the scoring on a 29-yard chip-shot field goal in the first, and Steven Blanco caught his only target for a 3-yard touchdown in the second that gave Louisiana-Lafayette a 10-0 lead.

The 49ers’ lone touchdown came on a 54-yard fumble recovery touchdown with 24 seconds remaining in the first half.

Garner scored from 7 yards out to cap off an 83-yard march to open the second half, Sterner pinned his second field goal from 44 yards, and Winfield scored his sixth rushing touchdown of the year on a 9-yard dash in the fourth.

Reagan tacked on a late 4-yarder with 33 seconds remaining in regulation to cap off the win.

Brent Gordon Jr. led the defense with seven total tackles, an interception, and two forced fumbles. The Ragin’ Cajuns forced four total turnovers, all in the second half.

Up next

Louisiana-Lafayette: hosts Arkansas State next Saturday.

Charlotte: host Memphis next Saturday.

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