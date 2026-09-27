Rocco Conti’s TD run lifts Air Force to 36-33 victory over Nevada in 2OT

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Rocco Conti scored on a 7-yard run in the second overtime and Air Force rallied last in a 36-33 victory over Nevada on Saturday night in the Wolf Pack’s Mountain West Conference opener.

The Falcons’ Carter Cremascoli and Nevada’s Joe McFadden traded field goals in the first OT and McFadden added a second before Conti ended the game.

Herschel Turner’s 57-yard touchdown run followed a 31-yard field goal by McFadden as Nevada rallied from a 10-point deficit in the final 5:56 to send it to OT tied at 27-all.

Turner scored on an 8-yard run late in the first quarter to give the Wolf Pack a 10-3 lead.

Liam Szarka ran it in from a yard out to cap a 16-play 92-yard drive that took 8:38 off the second-quarter clock and the Falcons tied it 10-10 at halftime.

Air Force took the lead midway through the third quarter on Cremascoli’s 33-yard field goal, but AJ Bianco answered with a 9-yard touchdown run to give Nevada a 17-13 advantage heading to the fourth.

Szarka finished a 62-yard drive with a 7-yard scoring toss to Matt Long, then followed that up with an 8-yard touchdown run with 5:56 remaining for a 27-17 lead.

Szarka totaled 171 yards on 33 carries and added 92 yards on 5-for-12 passing for the Falcons (2-1, 1-1).

Carter Jones completed 18 of 30 passes for 224 yards for the Wolf Pack (1-3), and Turner finished with 111 yards on 11 carries.

Up next

Air Force: Hosts Navy on Oct. 3.

Nevada: At UTEP on Oct. 10.

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